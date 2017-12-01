Best Fight Odds And Potential Plays For UFC 218

Tonight starts another loaded weekend in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. Bellator, Combate Americas, and the UFC kick everything off by all having events airing LIVE and FREE on cable tonight. The weekend ends with the much anticipated UFC 218 taking place in Detroit, MI.

If you are anything like me you may dabble in a wager or two and are always looking to get the edge whenever possible. To find out what some of the best odds were going into this weekend’s PPV, I checked out sportsbettingdime.com.

The rematch between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway was a pleasant surprise after the unfortunate injury to Frankie Edgar. While Holloway is the favorite 1/3 (75%), sleeping on Aldo could be a big mistake. The former king of the Featherweights is still dangerous. At only a 4/1 (40%) outcome for Aldo winning by decision, something he has done in 6 other UFC Championship fights, pulling the trigger may not be a bad idea if the money is right.

The co-main event looks to be a quick knockout for someone. Check the numbers and future Hall of Famer and legend in the sport, Alistair Overeem is 2/1 (33%) chance of winning by KO. The up and coming Frenchman Francis Ngannou is at 7/13 (65%) to win by KO. With over a 98% chance of this fight ending by KO, I wouldn’t recommend blinking. Just make sure you are betting this fight ends within 15 minutes.

Below you can see a list of all the favorites going into Saturday night. A little extra information to help you on your future betting endeavors. Make sure to stick with MMANews.com throughout the weekend for all results and breaking news.

UFC 218 Favorites

Aldo vs Holloway: Holloway 1/3 (75%) Favorite

Overeem vs. Ngannou: NGannou 3/7 (70%) Favorite

Cejudo vs Pettis: Cejudo 3/7 (70%) Favorite

Alvarez vs Gaethje: Gaethje 7/13 (65%) Favorite

Torres vs Waterson: Torres 2/3 (60%) Favorite