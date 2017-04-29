Best UFC Fight, Knockout, Submission From Month of April

By
Dana Becker
-
0

While we sit back and wait for the spectacle that will be UFC 211, let us take a look back at what went down in the month of April inside the Octagon.

Three events were completed, with several worthy contenders for “Fight, Knockout and Submission of the Month” being up for consideration.

After going back through, watching some replays and highlights, here are the three that I think stood out the most. Feel free to sound off in the comments section on Twitter or Facebook if you agree or disagree.

April “Fight of the Month”

Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov/UFC Fight Night 108

Maybe it is just because nobody expected a 25-minute, five-round battle between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov, or maybe it is because the main event was the most recent.

Either way, Swanson and Lobov proved their worth in Nashville when they stood toe-to-toe with one another.

Most expected a finish from Swanson, but Lobov never gave up. The 30-year-old “Russian Hammer” might not have picked up the win, but he definitely gained an appreciation from everyone watching, including Swanson.

For Swanson, the win helped position him nicely in the featherweight rankings. He’s now won four in a row and is 25-7 overall in his career.

April “Knockout of the Month”

Mike Perry vs. Jake Ellenberger/UFC Fight Night 108

From a personal standpoint, Mike Perry makes it very hard to root for him. But, there is no denying what he can do inside the Octagon.

The 25-year-old from Michigan showcased his power when he connected on the button with an elbow vs. Jake Ellenberger that brought down the Bridgestone Arena. All 10 of Perry’s career wins have been via knockout, including three with the UFC.

April “Submission of the Month”

Charles Oliveira vs. Will Brooks/UFC 210

Will Brooks has had a tough go since coming over from Bellator to the UFC. Charles Oliveira didn’t let him off the hook, either.

Oliveira, who has been on the cusp of contention for a while now, made sure Brooks paid for his mistakes when they met in Buffalo. A black belt in BJJ, Oliveira secured his 14th submission victory with a rear-naked choke inside of the first three minutes in their lightweight meeting.

Oliveira is a 10-time bonus winner, including three “Submission of the Night” honors. The win helped improve his record to 22-7 overall and 6-3 in his last nine.

