UFC Fight Night 106: Bethe Correia Dodges Carnival in Brazil to Train

Bethe Correia snubs the most Brazilian of festivities, the Carnaval Do Brasil, to take an alternative route to the gym.

Correia meets Marion Reneau on March 11 at UFC Fight Night 106. The event will be broadcast from the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Ceara, Brazil. posted a video in which she hops over a fence to get to the gym. It was closed due to Brazil’s Carnival festivities.

Correia recently took to Instagram, where she uploaded a video showing her manoeuvring herself over a fence in order to get to the gym which was apparently closed due to Brazil’s Carnival festivities.

MMAjunkie spoke to Correia and “confirmed she was able to get the training session done and, with a laugh, said it was worth both ‘the sacrifice and making a fool out of herself'”

“Let’s train during carnival, jumping over the fence to train,” Correia wrote in the post, which was translated from Portuguese.

"Let's train during carnival, jumping over the fence to train," Correia wrote in the post, which was translated from Portuguese.

Correia also posted a training video on Saturday with the caption: “my carnaval Saturday isn’t jumping and running around the street parties. It’s on the street, getting ready to fight” (via Instagram):

Correia also posted a training video on Saturday with the caption: "my carnaval Saturday isn't jumping and running around the street parties. It's on the street, getting ready to fight"

