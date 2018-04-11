Bethe Correia Gives Timeframe for UFC Return

Former UFC women’s bantamweight title contender Bethe Correia is looking to make her long-awaited return to the Octagon under the promotion’s banner.

Her desire to return to action in the cage comes after a nearly year hiatus and now feels like it is time to return to action.

She went on record by stating in a recent interview that she believes July would be a good month to bounce back. She was last seen when she suffered a KO loss to former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

The last time that she had her hand raised while under the UFC banner came in September 2016 where he picked up a win over Jessica Eye via split decision.

After that bout, she picked up a majority draw against Marion Reneau and was then knocked out by Holly Holm in July 2017.

While making her run at the title, she was on an extensive winning streak until being KO’d by then-champion Ronda Rousey. Since then, her pro-MMA career has been on a rollercoaster ride.

During a rent interview with Combate, she explained that her fans have been asking her when she will return. Now, while being hungry for a win, she plans on getting it done the next time she steps into the Octagon.



“I’m dying to come back. I noticed there are a lot of events in July, so that would be a good time for me,” Correia said. “It’s been a year since I last fought, I’m hungry to get back in there and show everyone I’m okay.



“My fans keep asking me when will I be back. No matter who my opponent is, I just want to fight. I want to feel the warmth of the Octagon and the taste of victory. After that, I’ll chase that division like a hawk. I’ll focus on the best opponent, the one who can get me back into title contention so I can become a champion.”



What are your thoughts on the comments from the former title contender? Sound off in the comment section below.