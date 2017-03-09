Bethe Correia Felt Brazilian Crowd Favored Ronda Rousey in Last Home Fight

Bethe Correia returns to fight against Marion Renau in her home country of Brazil on March 11 and will be looking for Brazilian support this time around.

Correia fought former bantamweight world champion Ronda Rousey in Rio de Janeiro at UFC 190, where the crowd’s support for the American over one of their own did not go unnoticed by the challenger. As hard as it was to hear her home country cheering on the one-time dominant female athlete, Bethe Correia recently told Combate that she expects things to be different on Saturday night:

“I can’t even tell what it is like, because when I fought in Brazil, I had the crowd against me. I don’t remember having the crowd on my side. When I fight in the USA, I get a lot of sympathy from the fans from Americans, but this is different. This has a special taste, fighting in the Northeast. Being home, with my family, I won’t have to travel or deal with a different weather. “I love Fortaleza, I used to go there a lot for fun. I always pictured myself fighting in the Northeast. I love it, it’s going to be great. I believe this time will be cool, I really want to listen to that crowd and receive their energy.”

Bethe Correia squares off with Marion Reneau Fight Night 106’s main card in Fortaleza, Brazil, on March 11. Fellow Brazilian Vitor Belfort faces off with Kelvin Gastelum on the card’s headline fight.