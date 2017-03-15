Bethe Correia: ‘I Didn’t Know How Ronda Rousey Would Return’

Bethe Correia doesn’t believe Ronda Rousey will return to active competition.

Correia and Rousey are no stranger to one another. In the buildup to their fight back in August 2015, Correia did her best to try to get under “Rowdy’s” skin. In the end, Correia was knocked out in 34 seconds.

Since that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title bout, “Pitbull” has gone 1-1-1 in her next three bouts. Correia recently fought Marion Reneau to a majority draw this past Saturday night (March 11) in Fortaleza, Brazil.

During a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, Correia said she doesn’t see Rousey returning to mixed martial arts (MMA) action after back-to-back finishes at the hands of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes: