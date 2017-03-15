Bethe Correia: ‘I Didn’t Know How Ronda Rousey Would Return’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Bethe Correia
Bethe Correia doesn’t believe Ronda Rousey will return to active competition.

Correia and Rousey are no stranger to one another. In the buildup to their fight back in August 2015, Correia did her best to try to get under “Rowdy’s” skin. In the end, Correia was knocked out in 34 seconds.

Since that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title bout, “Pitbull” has gone 1-1-1 in her next three bouts. Correia recently fought Marion Reneau to a majority draw this past Saturday night (March 11) in Fortaleza, Brazil.

During a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, Correia said she doesn’t see Rousey returning to mixed martial arts (MMA) action after back-to-back finishes at the hands of Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes:

“I really didn’t know how Ronda would return. I think she had the skills to fight Amanda and win, but I didn’t know how she would be. A fight is not just about what you train, half of the fight is your head. You can have the best camp of your life but you’re not mentally there, nothing works. I’m her rival, I’m her enemy in the sport and in the personal area for everything that happened between us, but even enemies respect each other. The way she lost, I felt what she felt. It was similar to what I went through, a sub-minute loss, being caught in a way that you lose control.”

