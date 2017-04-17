Bethe Correia: ‘I Think I Can Beat Holly Holm in a Boxing Match’

Bethe Correia’s confidence hasn’t waned despite having a rough go as of late.
Correia has gone 1-2, 1 NC in her last four outings. She’s suffered losses at the hands of Ronda Rousey and Raquel Pennington and had a majority draw with Marion Reneau. Correia can potentially see herself back in title contention with a win at UFC Fight Night 111.
The “Pitbull” will meet former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder Holly Holm inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on June 17. Speaking with AG.Fight (via Flo Combat), Correia is so confident she feels she can beat Holm in a boxing match:
“I have a preference for boxing. I always felt during my training sessions that I am capable of facing any boxer. Participating in a boxing match someday is one of my goals. I think I can win against any boxer. I think I can beat even Holly in a boxing match. She had losses in boxing and maybe she is just used to defeats. She always tries to get herself together after a loss. There are people, like Ronda, that get so shaken up they even think of retiring. I do not like to lose. That is why I don’t think about my defeats. I just think about winning. And Holly, for sure, is not mentally unstable anymore.”