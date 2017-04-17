Bethe Correia: ‘I Think I Can Beat Holly Holm in a Boxing Match’

Bethe Correia’s confidence hasn’t waned despite having a rough go as of late.

Correia has gone 1-2, 1 NC in her last four outings. She’s suffered losses at the hands of Ronda Rousey and Raquel Pennington and had a majority draw with Marion Reneau. Correia can potentially see herself back in title contention with a win at UFC Fight Night 111.

The “Pitbull” will meet former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder Holly Holm inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on June 17. Speaking with AG.Fight (via Flo Combat), Correia is so confident she feels she can beat Holm in a boxing match: