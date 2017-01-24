Bethe Correia on Fighting Marion Reneau: ‘This Granny Got Herself in Trouble’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight challenger Bethe Correia wasted little time hurling verbal assaults Marion Reneau’s way. The two will throw down at a UFC Fight Night event in Fortaleza, Brazil on March 11.

“Pitbull” was on a two-fight skid before meeting Jessica Eye in September. Correia edged out “Evil” in her home state. Her previous losses were to Ronda Rousey and Raquel Pennington.

There was much hype surrounding Correia’s title bout with Rousey. “Pitbull” had bragged about defeating members of “Rowdy’s” team going into the match-up. She lasted a total of 34 seconds as Rousey knocked her out.

She then fought a member of Miesha Tate’s team on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Raquel Pennington. Correia fell short in a split decision loss.

With her win over Eye, Correia hopes her losing days are behind her. One thing that isn’t behind her is her trash talk. Speaking with MMAFighting.com, the Brazilian likened Reneau to a grandmother:

“I have evolved a lot as an athlete. My focus is not just winning now, I want to add things to my résumé. I want to add a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus to my résumé. I’m going there to destroy her. She asked for it, now she has to deal with it. This granny got herself in trouble. She should have stayed in her nursing home.”

The main event of the UFC Fight Night card in Fortaleza features a former UFC light heavyweight champion and TUF season 17 middleweight winner. Vitor Belfort will look to avoid his third straight loss when he faces Kelvin Gastelum, who has won two straight.

Lightweights will enter the Octagon as the co-main event. Edson Barboza and Beneil Dariush have won two straight, but only one of them can push their streak to three. They will trade leather inside the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste.