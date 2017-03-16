Bethe Correia on Her Dance After Marion Reneau Bout: ‘The Crowd Got me Excited’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Bethe Correia
Image Credit: Getty Images / Rey Del Rio

Bethe Correia has an explanation for busting out some dance moves after her UFC Fight Night 106 bout.

Correia last fought this past Saturday night (March 11) inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. Her opponent was Marion Reneau. The two had a close encounter until the final round. Reneau had her opponent hurt and easily took a 10-8 round.

It wasn’t enough for Reneau as the judges scored the fight a majority draw. Before the score totals were read, Correia showed off some dance moves for her hometown crowd. “Pitbull” told MMAFighting.com that the energy of the crowd was too strong to ignore:

“The crowd got me so excited, they gave me strength to continue fighting when I was hurt in the third round. It’s my mark. Even in the UFC video game, I dance after the fights. Fans love it, they ask me to dance all the time. It was so beautiful what the crowd did for me there, chanting my name so I wouldn’t lose in the third round. And I thought I had won when the fight was over, so I was so happy I had to dance for them even though I was completely tired [laughs].”

LATEST NEWS

Bethe Correia

Bethe Correia on Her Dance After Marion Reneau Bout: ‘The Crowd Got me Excited’

0
Bethe Correia has an explanation for busting out some dance moves after her UFC Fight Night 106 bout. Correia last fought this past Saturday night...
Jose Aldo

UFC 212’s Jose Aldo: ‘I Have a Super Fight in Mind’

1
Jose Aldo has big plans for his fighting future. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder will share the Octagon with interim champion...
Alan Jouban

Alan Jouban Says He’s Treating Gunnar Nelson Bout Like a ‘Championship Fight’

0
Alan Jouban is trying to make the most of his opportunity this Saturday night (March 18). Jouban is riding a three-fight winning streak, but he...
Michael McDonald

UFC Bantamweight Michael McDonald Granted Release, Blasts Promotion For Dishonesty

0
You can now refer to top bantamweight Michael McDonald as a former UFC title contender. Key word, former. The fighter has been granted his...
Ronaldo Jacare Souza

Jacare Souza Wants GSP & Michael Bisping to ‘F*ck Themselves’

0
Ronaldo Souza clearly doesn't care for Michael Bisping's next title defense. "Jacare" isn't fond of seeing Georges St-Pierre receive a shot at Bisping's Ultimate Fighting...