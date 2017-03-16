Bethe Correia on Her Dance After Marion Reneau Bout: ‘The Crowd Got me Excited’

Bethe Correia has an explanation for busting out some dance moves after her UFC Fight Night 106 bout.

Correia last fought this past Saturday night (March 11) inside the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. Her opponent was Marion Reneau. The two had a close encounter until the final round. Reneau had her opponent hurt and easily took a 10-8 round.

It wasn’t enough for Reneau as the judges scored the fight a majority draw. Before the score totals were read, Correia showed off some dance moves for her hometown crowd. “Pitbull” told MMAFighting.com that the energy of the crowd was too strong to ignore: