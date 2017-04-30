Bethe Correia on Holly Holm: ‘I Think She Was a Bit Overrated’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
2
Bethe Correia
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Bethe Correia doesn’t believe the hype surrounding Holly Holm was indicative of her skills.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night 111, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder Holm will do battle with Correia. The action takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on June 17.

MMAFighting.com recently spoke with Correia, and she said Holm may not be as good as people thought she was:

“I think she was a bit overrated and that’s too risky for an athlete’s career because they put you in fights you shouldn’t take. Holly comes from a tough fight, a loss, and she doesn’t take time off to recover, to analyze, to breathe, to travel and see things she has to work on. She takes another fight and ends up risking her career. I think that, after I win, it will depend on how they will take care of her career. If they don’t take good care of it, she might retire early. It depends on her head and how people around her will take care of her. I have nothing to say about her as a person. As an athlete, I think she has great potential, but I think she’s a bit overrated. Against Ronda, she fought strategically and had a great performance, but all of her other UFC fights, in my opinion, were just good. Nothing spectacular. She’s overrated. Unlike her, I’m underrated. There are a lot of holes to beat Holly. She’s overrated. She’s a great athlete, but not as great as many people considered her to be.”

Latest MMA News

Mike Perry

Mike Perry on First Professional MMA Loss: ‘It Just Lit a Fire Under my...

0
Mike Perry believes his first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) defeat has unleashed a new beast. Before meeting Alan Jouban back in Dec. 2016, Perry's...
Benson Henderson

Benson Henderson: ‘I Want to Have That Adrian Peterson Comeback’

0
Benson Henderson is eyeing a late summer return. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight kingpin has gone 1-2 since making the move to Bellator....
Dana White

Dana White: ‘I Would Have Signed a 55-Year Deal’ as UFC President

0
Dana White is adamant in saying how much he loves being the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President. Since 2001, White was brought on board to...
Jimmie Rivera

Jimmie Rivera on John Dodson: ‘He’s a Scared Fighter’

0
Jimmie Rivera isn't impressed with John Dodson. Rivera was initially set to compete against Bryan Caraway back in January on the main card of UFC...
Bethe Correia

Bethe Correia on Holly Holm: ‘I Think She Was a Bit Overrated’

2
Bethe Correia doesn't believe the hype surrounding Holly Holm was indicative of her skills. In the main event of UFC Fight Night 111, former Ultimate...
Antonio Carlos Junior

Antonio Carlos Junior: ‘I Want to Fight Chris Weidman’ After UFC 212

1
Antonio Carlos Junior wants to prove himself against top middleweight competition. Before he can do that, he must get past Eric Spicely on June 3 inside...
video

Jessica Eye Scheduled to Welcome Aspen Ladd at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale

0
Unbeaten prospect Aspen Ladd will make her debut inside the Octagon this July, taking on Jessica Eye at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale. The bout...
video

Best Bellator Fight, Knockout, Submission From Month of April

0
We like to be as impartial as we can be here, so here is a look back at the month of April in Bellator. The...
video

Best UFC Fight, Knockout, Submission From Month of April

0
While we sit back and wait for the spectacle that will be UFC 211, let us take a look back at what went down...
Holly Holm

Holly Holm on Her Place in UFC Title Picture: ‘I Still Feel I’m in...

1
Holly Holm doesn't believe she's fallen out of title contention. "The Preacher's Daughter" went from a stunning knockout victory over Ronda Rousey for the Ultimate...