Bethe Correia on Holly Holm: ‘I Think She Was a Bit Overrated’

Bethe Correia doesn’t believe the hype surrounding Holly Holm was indicative of her skills.
In the main event of UFC Fight Night 111, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder Holm will do battle with Correia. The action takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on June 17.
MMAFighting.com recently spoke with Correia, and she said Holm may not be as good as people thought she was:
“I think she was a bit overrated and that’s too risky for an athlete’s career because they put you in fights you shouldn’t take. Holly comes from a tough fight, a loss, and she doesn’t take time off to recover, to analyze, to breathe, to travel and see things she has to work on. She takes another fight and ends up risking her career. I think that, after I win, it will depend on how they will take care of her career. If they don’t take good care of it, she might retire early. It depends on her head and how people around her will take care of her. I have nothing to say about her as a person. As an athlete, I think she has great potential, but I think she’s a bit overrated. Against Ronda, she fought strategically and had a great performance, but all of her other UFC fights, in my opinion, were just good. Nothing spectacular. She’s overrated. Unlike her, I’m underrated. There are a lot of holes to beat Holly. She’s overrated. She’s a great athlete, but not as great as many people considered her to be.”