Bethe Correia Talks About Lessons Learned From Ronda Rousey Loss

Bethe Correia feels things ended up being alright for her in the long run after her quick knockout loss to Ronda Rousey back in Aug. 2015.

Correia has gone 1-1-1 since that defeat. She explained to UFC.com why she still feels the loss helped her:

“The fight with Ronda was one of the most incredible things that happened in my professional life. The result was not expected, but I found myself even stronger than I thought I was. Many people do not know how to deal with defeat and I thought that I would be one of those people, because it’s good to be unbeaten. But I learned from defeat, it gave me the courage to win, and I came back stronger, smarter and more mature. With each fight, I mature, and when I lost, I came back with more desire to learn, to develop and to be a professional of a high level.”

Correia will compete against former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm. The two are set to meet this Saturday night (June 17) inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.