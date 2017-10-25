Bethe Correia’s Octagon Return Delayed after Eye Surgery

Plans for Bethe Correia to return to the Octagon this January and face Irene Aldana have been scrapped.

Correia, a former title challenger in the UFC’s bantamweight division, was forced to undergo emergency surgery following an accident involving her eye.

“I was so excited to show to the world my evolution and what I learned with my experiences in Thailand and in Texas,” she wrote on Instagram. “My return to the most famous Octagon in the world will take few more months.”

Correia added that she should be cleared to return in the first part of 2018. The Brazilian was finished by Holly Holm in June.