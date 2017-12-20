Betting Odds: Matt Mitrione Favorite to Win Bellator Heavyweight GP

In a tournament featuring former world champion Fedor Emelianenko, ex-UFC titleholder Frank Mir, former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and even current Bellator champ Ryan Bader, it is Matt Mitrione that is favored to prevail.

According to odds posted by Bovada recently, Mitrione is the favorite to claim the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix that starts next month with Jackson facing Chael Sonnen at Bellator 192.

Mitrione, a former Ultimate Fighter competitor, is listed at 9-4 to win the event, which will crown the new Bellator heavyweight champion.

Bader is right behind him, sporting 14-5 odds, with Mir listed at 4-1.

Emelianenko, Roy Nelson, Muhammed “King Mo” Lawal, Sonnen and Jackson round out the odds in order, with any alternate sharing 6-1 odds with Nelson. Despite having better odds to win the event, Sonnen is the underdog vs. Jackson.

Mir makes his promotional debut in April vs. Emelianenko, with Mitrione meeting Nelson and Bader taking on Lawal.