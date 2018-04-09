Betting Odds on Brock Lesnar’s Next UFC Opponent

Early betting odds on who former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar will fight next under the UFC banner inside of the Octagon has been released.

UFC President Dana White confirmed last week that Lesnar would be returning to the UFC but didn’t know when or his opponent would be.

“Yeah, Brock Lesnar’s coming back. I don’t know when, but yes he is.”



White stated at Friday’s UFC 25 Anniversary press conference that Lesnar could end up getting a heavyweight title shot and face the winner of the upcoming super fight between heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event in July.

White clarified the situation during the UFC 223 post-fight conference on Saturday night. When asked if Lesnar’s contract for UFC 220 was a multi-fight deal, White stated, “I think so, I don’t remember exactly, but yeah, Brock still has a contract with us. He wants to come back, yeah.”

Lesnar’s contract is up with the WWE effective immediately after his match at WrestleMania 34 on April 8th. However, at the event, he retained his Universal Title over Roman Reigns in the main event.

Even though Lesnar’s future in the WWE and UFC is not clear, it didn’t stop oddsmakers from releasing betting odds on who Lesnar will face when and if he returns to the UFC.

Stipe Miocic – 4/5

Daniel Cormier – 2/1

Jon Jones – 3/1

Stefan Struve – 17/2

Francis Ngannou – 9/1

Mark Hunt – 25/1

