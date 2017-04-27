Bibiano Fernandes Says he Wasn’t Surprised Demetrious Johnson Submitted Wilson Reis

Demetrious Johnson’s submission victory over Wilson Reis didn’t catch Bibiano Fernandes off guard.

Fernandes, who is the reigning ONE bantamweight champion, trains with Johnson. He has seen “Mighty Mouse” go from struggling on the mat during training, to being perhaps the most dominant title holder in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) history.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Fernandes explained why he wasn’t surprised to see Johnson submit Reis: