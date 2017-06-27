Bibiano Fernandes to Defend Title at ONE: Kings & Conquerors

By
Dana Becker
-

ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes will headline the August ONE: Kings & Conquerors event against Andrew Leone.

Set for August 5 from the Cotai Arena of The Venetian Macao, the event will stream live in North America.

“ONE Championship is thrilled to announce another amazing extravaganza at the world-class Cotai Arena in Macao,” ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong said. “Our last show did extremely well to showcase our unique brand of world-class martial arts action, and we are excited to do it all over again this August.

“We have an amazing card planned for fans all across the world, including a blockbuster championship showdown between tremendous competitors in Bibiano Fernandes and Andrew Leone. The interesting clash of styles should provide fans a solid matchup.”

Fernandes, 37 years old, has held the title since 2013. He is on a 12-fight win streak that includes five finishes. Leone, a native of New York, is 10 years younger and owns an 8-2 overall mark.

Other bouts announced include Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Koji Ando, Shannon Wiratchai vs. Rob Lisita, Joshua Pacio vs. Hayato Suzuki, Eric Kelly vs. Kotetsu Boku, Chen Lei vs. Saiful Merican, Herbert Burns vs. Magomed Idrisov, Rika Ishige vs. Jornary Torres, Leandro Ataides vs. Michal Pasternak and Marc Macellinus vs. Tran Quang Loc.

Latest MMA News

video

UFC 213: Replay the First Meeting Between Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko

0
Back in 2016, Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko were paired together at UFC 196 in a key bantamweight bout. Now, just over a year later,...
video

Bibiano Fernandes to Defend Title at ONE: Kings & Conquerors

0
ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes will headline the August ONE: Kings & Conquerors event against Andrew Leone. Set for August 5 from the Cotai...
Felice Herrig

Felice Herrig Knew Justine Kish Pooped Herself in Their Bout

0
Felice Herrig was well aware of Justine Kish's accident in their bout at UFC Fight Night 112. Herrig turned in an impressive performance against Kish,...
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler: I Never Want To Fight In New York Again

0
Michael Chandler had a rough night, to say the least, this past weekend at Bellator's 180 pay-per-view (PPV), as he suffered a first round...
Cris Cyborg de Randamie

Olympic Boxer Praises Cyborg’s Striking Ability

0
Cris Cyborg is vamping up her striking training heading into her UFC featherweight title bout with Megan Anderson at UFC 214 next month (Sat....

Manny Pacquiao Won’t Watch “Boring” Mayweather-McGregor Fight

0
Not everyone in the boxing world is a fan of the scheduled match-up between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr....
Brent Primus

Bellator Boss on Board with Brent Primus-Michael Chandler Rematch

0
Brent Primus took advantage of his opportunity this past weekend at Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva, defeating Michael Chandler and becoming the new lightweight...
video

UFC Winner Jared Gordon to Artem Lobov: ‘I Would Crush Him’

0
Jared Gordon had a spectacular debut at UFC Fight Night 112 this past weekend, scoring a second round finish of Michel Quinones. Gordon, who...
video

Fight Card for UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko Set

0
The fight card for July's UFC 213 event is now complete, as former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Jim Miller will open the pay-per-view...
Scott Coker

Scott Coker Says UFC’s Reebok Deal Should be Against Labor Laws

0
Bellator President Scott Coker isn't a fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) deal with Reebok. The UFC is the top mixed martial arts organization,...
Load more