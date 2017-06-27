Bibiano Fernandes to Defend Title at ONE: Kings & Conquerors

ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes will headline the August ONE: Kings & Conquerors event against Andrew Leone.

Set for August 5 from the Cotai Arena of The Venetian Macao, the event will stream live in North America.

“ONE Championship is thrilled to announce another amazing extravaganza at the world-class Cotai Arena in Macao,” ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong said. “Our last show did extremely well to showcase our unique brand of world-class martial arts action, and we are excited to do it all over again this August.

“We have an amazing card planned for fans all across the world, including a blockbuster championship showdown between tremendous competitors in Bibiano Fernandes and Andrew Leone. The interesting clash of styles should provide fans a solid matchup.”

Fernandes, 37 years old, has held the title since 2013. He is on a 12-fight win streak that includes five finishes. Leone, a native of New York, is 10 years younger and owns an 8-2 overall mark.

Other bouts announced include Timofey Nastyukhin vs. Koji Ando, Shannon Wiratchai vs. Rob Lisita, Joshua Pacio vs. Hayato Suzuki, Eric Kelly vs. Kotetsu Boku, Chen Lei vs. Saiful Merican, Herbert Burns vs. Magomed Idrisov, Rika Ishige vs. Jornary Torres, Leandro Ataides vs. Michal Pasternak and Marc Macellinus vs. Tran Quang Loc.