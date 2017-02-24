‘Big’ John McCarthy Blasts Chael Sonnen’s Claims of Tito Ortiz Verbally Submitting

The ghost of Tito Ortiz vs. Chael Sonnen simply won’t go away.

First, there was controversy surrounding Ortiz for not letting go of his choke on Sonnen. Then fans hurled accusations of the fight being “fixed.” Now, Sonnen is claiming that “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” verbally submitted in their bout at Bellator 170. Ortiz responded by calling Sonnen his “bi*ch.”

One man who doesn’t understand Sonnen’s claims of a verbal submission is “Big” John McCarthy. The veteran combat sports referee officiated the match-up between Sonnen and Ortiz. He took to Twitter to respond to the hoopla.

You can see McCarthy’s tweet below:

Chael must have been listening to a different frequency then the rest of the world that night. Tito didn't say anything #AskBJM https://t.co/mlIf7nbOpO — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) February 24, 2017

Sonnen has not won a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since August 2013. He’s only had two fights since his submission victory over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder Mauricio “Shogun” Rua. He was stopped by Rashad Evans and of course submitted by Ortiz.

Ortiz ended his MMA career, at least for now, on a high note. Ortiz wrapped up his career in Bellator, going 3-1 under the promotion. The UFC Hall of Famer defeated Alexander Shlemenko, Stephan Bonnar, and Sonnen in his time with Bellator. His only loss under the Bellator banner was to former 205-pound champion Liam McGeary.