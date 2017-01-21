‘Big’ John McCarthy Will Referee Tito Ortiz’s Last Fight Tonight at Bellator 170

‘Big’ John McCarthy will oversee the final fight of MMA legend Tito Ortiz, tonight.

Tito Ortiz makes will say his last goodbye to MMA tonight, when he squares off with another ex-UFC legend in Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170 tonight. The event at The Forum in Inglewood, California is live on Spike TV, and will see Sonnen make his first appearance inside the octagon since his 2013 loss to Rashad Evans.

One way to honor Ortiz’s legend is to enlist MMA’s premier referee, ‘Big John’. California State Athletic Commission executive commissioner Andy Foster confirmed recently that ref McCarthy will stand with Ortiz and Sonnen in the octagon. Bellator 170’s main will certainly be in good hands.

Ortiz will end his career at Bellator 170. The “Huntington Beach Bad Boy” has a a 2-1 record in Bellator since leaving the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2012. The legend of the cage will look to finish his career in style in his home state (California).

Regardless to the result, the world of MMA will surely unite to give a true pioneer of the fight game a deserved send off.