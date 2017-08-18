‘Bigfoot’ Silva Steps Inside Kickboxing Arena, Faces Champion Rico Verhoeven

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva will try to resurrect his career with a win over a kickboxing legend.

Silva will meet Glory heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven in the main event of Glory 46 this October. The bout, which takes place from Guangzhou, China, will be a non-title affair.

Silva (19-12) has won just once over his last 10 MMA fights. He left the UFC following three consecutive defeats in 2016, signing with foreign promotions. However, Silva has lost both of those bouts, as well.

Verhoeven (51-10-1) is riding a seven-fight win streak that includes four stoppage victories. He has fought twice before under MMA/boxing rules, winning both via knockout.