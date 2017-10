Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva might be a teammate of Colby Covington’s at American Top Team, but he isn’t a fan of the fighter.

Following Covington’s decision win over Demian Maia Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 119, Silva laid into “Chaos” for comments he made.

“Colby you are an anti-professional and dirty person,” Silva wrote. “I’ll show you how to respect my country and my people.”