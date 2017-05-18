Billy Swanson on UMMAF Tournament: ‘It’s Gonna be Tough on Anyone’s Body’ (Exclusive)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Billy Swanson
Image Credit: Billy Swanson's Twitter page

Billy Swanson is gearing up for the UMMAF tournament.

From May 26-28, Valor Fights will hold the UMMAF National Championship Tournament. The action is set to take place inside Elizabethton High School in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Swanson will be representing Team USA.

In an exclusive interview with MMANews.com‘s Tim Thompson, “Big Sexy” admitted that a tournament such as this one can be physically taxing:

“I kinda like it. It’s gonna be tough on anyone’s body. It doesn’t matter how in shape you are or how hard you train. Even if you go in there and you win each fight in the first minute, by the first day you’re still gonna be sore. I mean you’ve got another grown man coming right back at you. … I guess really the game plan is to get in there and finish the fights as quickly as you can.”

As far as his opponents go, Swanson isn’t backing down.

“I wouldn’t say I consider myself the favorite. Some may say that because of the people that I’ve fought and who I beat, how I beat them. But at the end of the day, all it takes is one hit. I’m ready to fight whoever. … I’m not afraid of any single one of them.”

You can listen to the full interview below:

