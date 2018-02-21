Bisping: Brunson is Shadow of His Former Self After Being KO’d by Jacare

Michael Bisping has responded to Derek Brunson’s callout.

Much has been made over who Bisping will fight next. “The Count” has made it clear that he doesn’t have much time left in the sport of mixed martial arts. His next fight, could very well be his last.

Bisping recently sat at the FOX Sports desk along with Kenny Florian to co-host UFC Tonight. “The Count” took a jab a Brunson over a “bout agreement” he posted on social media:

“Photoshop is a fantastic thing because I have not been offered a fight with Derelict Brunson. The reason I say Derelict Brunson is because I think he’s still a shadow of his former self after being knocked out by Jacare. Derek you’re a good guy, you’re making moves but I’ve got bigger fish to fry. I don’t even know whose bout agreement that is. Derek, good try.”

Video

Brunson was finished by Ronald “Jacare” Souza in their rematch at a UFC on FOX event last month. As for Bisping, he was knocked out by Kelvin Gastelum back in November. He suffered two straight finishing losses that month.

