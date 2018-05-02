Michael Bisping Calls Dillon Danis Poor Conor McGregor, Danis Responds

Michael Bisping believes Dillon Danis is a weaker version of Conor McGregor.

Danis is coming off a successful mixed martial arts debut at Bellator 198. He submitted Kyle Walker in the opening frame. He even teased calling out Ben Askren this early in his career.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace has certainly made some headlines. In the media, he comes off as brash much like his SBG Ireland teammate McGregor. One person who finds it all hysterical is Bisping.

On a recent episode of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping talked about Danis’ “imitation” (via Sports Joe):

“Not only is he Conor McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach, he’s seeming to try to morph and copy McGregor’s antics. Certainly his clothing. Conor does wear some f*cking really nice, cool sh*t and Dillon Danis is like the poor, second-hand, overwashed, hand-me-down version because his clothes are f*cking terrible (laughs). But, he’s trying to be Conor so hard, it’s laughable. He even said, ‘After this weekend, I will own Bellator.’ That sounds vaguely like a line where Conor said, ‘I will own boxing.'”

It didn’t take long for Danis to fire off a response. He kept it brief, but the message was clear:

Michael Chandler recently ripped Danis for his performance against Walker. The former Bellator lightweight champion said he might be impressed once Danis beats someone with a winning record. Danis responded by calling Chandler bitter.

Danis was brought on board with McGregor following the “Notorious” one’s submission loss to Nate Diaz. McGregor called upon Danis to improve his ground game. McGregor ended up winning the rematch with Diaz via majority decision.

What’s next for Danis is unknown. A fighter is said to be in talks with Bellator already to be Danis’ next opponent. No matter who it is, the MMA world will certainly be paying attention.

What do you think of Dillon Danis’ style outside of the cage?