Bisping Claims Mayweather Jr. was Scammed For “A Lot of Money”, Will Recoup Losses Against Conor McGregor

Michael Bisping made the extraordinary claims on his podcast “Believe You Me” regarding the 49-0 boxer’s intentions for Conor McGregor.

Bisping alleges that he has spoken to someone with inside information on Floyd Mayweather Jr., who has his reasons for announcing himself out of retirement with the purpose of meeting UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the ring:

“My bet is that the fight will happen,” Bisping opined on a recent episode of his podcast, ‘Believe You Me.’ “Will it happen in June? I don’t know, that might be a bit too soon. But from what I understand, I was talking to someone in Las Vegas and I heard that Floyd recently got scammed out of a lot of money. The number was very, very big. I don’t think Floyd needs the money, but he wants to replace this money that he got swindled out of.”

Some have suggested that the money lost could pertain to a recent burglary at Mayweather’s Las Vegas mansion which occurred simultaneously to the boxing great’s 40th birthday celebrations in Los Angeles recently. Bisping stated that his source for the information was “from a friend of a friend of a friend.”

Expanding further on the “Billion Dollar Superfight” Bisping states that if Conor McGregor finds a way to beat “TBE”, it will place him in the pantheon of combat sports legends: