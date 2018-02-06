Bisping: McGregor Would Fu*king Destroy Mayweather in MMA Fight

Michael Bisping doesn’t believe Floyd Mayweather would stand a chance against Conor McGregor in mixed martial arts.

Mayweather and McGregor did battle in a boxing match back in August 2017. Mayweather won the bout via 10th round TKO. “Money” recently made waves by hinting at an MMA debut.

While most see the tease as a promotion, that hasn’t stopped people from talking about the possibilities. On a recent episode of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping didn’t sound too high on Mayweather’s chances against McGregor inside the Octagon (via Metro):

“I honestly can’t see Floyd Mayweather fighting Mixed Martial Arts and certainly [not] in the UFC. If he does fight in the UFC it’s going to be against Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor in an MMA fight will f****** destroy Floyd Mayweather like he’s never seen.”

As far as box office numbers are concerned, “The Count” says it may be able to match the boxing fight.

“It takes so long to learn – so long to put the pieces of the puzzle together, so long to learn the grappling the transitions from the striking to the grappling. Conor McGregor would literally have a field day with Floyd Mayweather. It would certainly be a record breaking pay-per-view, I don’t know if it’ll be more than McGregor vs Mayweather in a boxing ring but it certainly has the potential.”