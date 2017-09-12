Bisping on GSP Training With Freddie Roach: ‘I Couldn’t Give a Sh*t’

Michael Bisping was as blunt as ever with his latest comments on Georges St-Pierre.

“The Count” is set to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against St-Pierre on Nov. 4. The bout will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’ll be the headlining bout of UFC 217.

St-Pierre made some waves when he enlisted the help of legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach once again. During a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast, Bisping didn’t sound too impressed (via MMAFighting.com):

“I know [Georges] is a good wrestler, he’s a strong guy. He’s working with Freddie Roach which I couldn’t give a s**t about to be honest. . . I’m really not concerned about what he’s gonna do or what [Roach] is gonna improve him on and I hope that he improves his boxing to where Georges wants to stand and have a boxing fight with me. I hope he does that. The only way he wins this fight is by taking me down and holding me down or getting the submission because he ain’t winning on the feet and he knows that.”

UFC 217 will also feature two more title bouts. Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt defends his gold against T.J. Dillashaw. Plus, Joanna Jedrzejczyk puts her strawweight title on the line against Rose Namajunas.