BJ Penn Full of Praise for ‘Great Champion’ Max Holloway

UFC legend BJ Penn revealed that he is very happy to see fellow Hawaiian Max Holloway doing so well in his career so far

Holloway, the incumbent UFC featherweight champion, is undoubtedly one of the biggest talents in the sport of MMA. At just 25-years-old, it is arguable that we have yet to see him at his peak.

“Blessed” will face off for the second time this year against former dominant champion Jose Aldo next month at UFC 218’s main event and Penn expressed his admiration for Holloway and his excitement ahead of the rematch (via BJPenn.com):

“Man, Max is doing awesome! The guy is doing so awesome. He’s a great champion and he’s taking another tough fight. Fighting Aldo again, that is a tough fight. So congratulations to him. I think it is awesome. He’s doing an awesome job.”

Although Penn has never had the chance to train with Holloway, he also suggested that it would be something he would be interested in doing:

“No I haven’t. I never got the opportunity to train with him but I think I’ll be over there in Oahu next week. I’ll be there hanging out doing something for RVCA actually, and we’re gonna be watching him fight. Yeah, so that’s gonna be awesome.”