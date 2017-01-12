BJ Penn’s Brother Arrested for ‘Trespassing’ at LAX

In what is the oddest MMA news of the week so far, the brother of UFC legend BJ Penn has been arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

News first reported by TMZ Sports, Reagan Penn, was scheduled to fly to Phoenix to watch his older sibling fight on this weekend’s UFC Fight Night. Things did not go exactly to plan however, as the younger Penn found himself arrested by Los Angeles police after an alleged drunken argument with cabin crew.

Penn apparently demanded alcohol from the crew prior to the take-off of the aircraft, but when his requests were not met, the MMA fighter with a 1-1 record was asked to leave the airplane following a forray. Penn refused to leave the aircraft, and Police were called. Officers could not calm the subject down, and Penn was reprimanded, and arrested for ‘trespassing’.

In news that will undoubtedly be an unwelcome distraction for the brother of the UFC legend, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department refused to release Penn until $500 had been paid for bail. Penn will need to attend court, however, on Feb. 1 to answer charges.

As for his brother, the former two-division UFC titleholder makes a return to the octagon for the first time since July ’14, where he will face-off against rising featherweight Yair Rodriguez in the Fight Night 103 main event on Sunday at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. All eyes will be on the older Penn, as he attempts to beat father time and prove he still has something to offer in MMA.