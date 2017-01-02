Blagoy Ivanov Defends His WSOF Heavyweight Title Against Shawn Jordan in February

The World Series of Fighting has booked heavyweight champion Blagoy Ivanov for the February WSOF 35 event.

Ivanov will defend his title against former UFC fighter Shawn Jordan on February 25. The card does not currently have a host site or venue, but is expected to air on NBC Sports Network.

Following a run with Bellator, Ivanov (14-1) signed with the WSOF and promptly scored the division title. He has defended the title three times previously, including wins over Derrick Mehmen and Josh Copeland.

Jordan (19-7) is a former Louisiana State University football and wrestling standout. He has won four of his last five, including a 3-1 mark with the UFC before leaving via free agency. Jordan finished Ashley Gooch in his promotional debut.