Remember when many considered BJ Penn to be the best fighter in the world?

During his run at the top, Penn delivered a resounding finish of top contender Sean Sherk in 2008, landing a knee and following up with several uncontested shots to the face.

You can relive that moment when Penn “waved off” the fight himself in this “KO of the Week” presented by the UFC.

Penn returns to action this Sunday when he meets Dennis Siver at UFC Fight Night 112 on FOX Sports 1.