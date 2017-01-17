Bob Arum: It’s Absolute Nonsense For McGregor & Mayweather to Fight Each Other

Boxing promoter Bob Arum is tired of hearing about talks of Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather. Whether the two men step inside a boxing ring or the Octagon, Arum thinks the talks are ridiculous (via TMZ Sports):

“Let me tell you something, Conor McGregor is not a boxer, so if they box under boxing rules with the regular gloves and so forth, a novice will beat him. Because he has no experience as a boxer. On the other hand, if they did the cage thing, Floyd wouldn’t have a chance. So, it’s just talk and it’s absolute nonsense for these guys to fight each other.”

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White says he offered both McGregor and Mayweather $25 million each to compete in a boxing bout. Arum believes White is just stirring the pot.

“He’s playing a game. Because Floyd is calling McGregor out and the point is, McGregor has a contract with UFC. So no fight, even if McGregor wanted, can be done without UFC. So, this is Dana White’s way of establishing that point.”

No end appears to be in sight for the McGregor-Mayweather talks. While there is no denying a fight between them would generate a significant amount of money, the credibility of the fight is in question.

Most boxing analysts and fans believe if “Money” comes out of retirement, he should fight a deserving challenger such as Gennady Golovkin. On the mixed martial arts (MMA) side, many feel “Notorious” should be focused on defending his UFC lightweight title against the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson at UFC 209.

While arguments can and are being made against the fight, there are some competitors who would like to see it materialize. Even former UFC fighter Chris Lytle opposes Arum’s viewpoint and thinks the fight makes total sense.