Bob Arum on McGregor-Mayweather: ‘It’s Not a Fight For Christ’s Sake’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Bob Arum
Image Credit: Getty Images

Bob Arum doesn’t appear enthusiastic about Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

On Aug. 26, McGregor and Mayweather will do battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be McGregor’s first professional boxing match. As for Mayweather, he’ll go for a perfect 50-0 record to close his career. Speaking to TMZ Sports, boxing promoter Arum expressed his dismay over the bout (via Bloody Elbow):

“There’s a limit to the number of suckers (that will pay). If they reduce the ticket price, (they can sell out). It’s not a fight, for Christ’s sake. And three weeks later, De La Hoya’s doing a hell of a fight, (Gennady) Golovkin and (Canelo) Alvarez. That’s a good fight.”

McGregor vs. Mayweather is expected to bring in significant pay-per-view (PPV) numbers. Mayweather’s last “super fight” was against Manny Pacquiao back in May 2015. That bout brought in 4.6 million PPV buys. “Money” recently admitted that the fight was a disappointment and promises to give fans a show against “Notorious.”

This will easily be McGregor’s biggest payday. While he has hit the million dollar mark for his past Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts, he’s never had an opponent with the drawing history of Mayweather. In fact, he hasn’t competed against anyone who can match his own drawing abilities.

