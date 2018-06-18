Bobby Green on Clay Guida: He’s Probably Icing His Coochy

Bobby Green isn’t mincing words.

Green was set to take on Clay Guida earlier this month. The bout was scheduled to take place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It would’ve taken place on the preliminary portion of UFC 225.

“King” was forced off the card due to an injury. Charles Oliveira stepped up as a replacement opponent. In the end, “do Bronx” emerged victorious with a first-round submission. It was the guillotine choke that did “The Carpenter” in.

During a media day session in the week of UFC 225, Guida blasted Green and claimed he ducked him. During a recent Instagram Live stream, Green fired back (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’s probably sitting somewhere on a loser’s couch icing his (expletive) coochy, icing his (expletive) vagina. My thing is like, he wants to talk all this super-(expletive) about me, about pulling out and ‘Bobby Yellow’ and ‘Bobby Brown’ and all this super talking (expletive). But you let a mother(expletive) come in here and beat your ass on two weeks’ notice, a 145er? And finished you? You didn’t even last two minutes. You were training on a full camp. You did worse than CM Punk. Are you serious? Are you serious? You did worse than CM Punk. You got Punk’d worse than CM Punk. Are you (expletive) serious? Get the (expletive) out of here. This mother(expletive). I don’t get that (expletive).”

Green last competed back in January. He defeated Erik Koch via unanimous decision. It was Green’s first win since July 2014. He had gone 0-3-1 in his last four outings.

As for Guida, he’s now gone 2-3 in his last five bouts. In that span, he’s fallen to Thiago Tavares, Brian Ortega, and Oliveira. All three of those defeats were finishes. His last victory was against Joe Lauzon back in Nov. 2017.

Are Bobby Green and Clay Guida bound to collide?