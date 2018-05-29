Bobby Green Out, Charles Oliveira In for Clay Guida Bout

An injury suffered by Bobby Green has forced the UFC veteran to withdraw from UFC 225, prompting Charles Oliveira to step in as a last-minute replacement to face Clay Guida at The United Center on June 9th.

News of the replacement was first broken by Guida himself on his Instagram page:

This is the 10th time in Bobby Green’s UFC career that he has been removed from a card. Details on the nature of the injury have not yet been made public. Oliveira is looking to bounce back from his TKO loss to Paul Felder at 218, but will have to do so against a rejuvenated Clay Guida who looked spectacular in his last trip to the Octagon, which saw him earn a first-round TKO over fellow fight veteran Joe Lauzon. This fight will air on the Fight Pass Prelims, which will begin at 6:15 PM Eastern Time.

With today’s change, here is the updated lineup for UFC 225:

Middleweight Championship Bout: Robert Whittaker © vs. Yoel Romero

Interim Welterweight Championship: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Colby Covington

Megan Anderson vs. Holly Holm

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa

CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alistair Overeem

Carla Esparza vs. Claudia Gadelha

Mirsad Bektic vs. Ricardo Lamas

Rashad Coulter vs. Chris de la Rocha

Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith

Joseph Benavidez vs. Sergio Pettis

Clay Guida vs. Charles Oliveira

Dan Ige vs. Mike Santiago

Who do you think gets the win? Guida or Oliveira?