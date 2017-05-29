Bojan Velickovic on Finishing Nico Musoke: ‘I’m Really Happy That I Did That’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Bojan Velickovic
Image Credit: UFC

Bojan Velickovic’s comeback victory over Nico Musoke is one he won’t soon forget.

Musoke looked to be up two rounds when a shot from Velickovic had him on wobbly legs. Velickovic would finish the fight and improve his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 15-4-1. It was “Serbian Steel’s” 12th stoppage win.

After the fight, Velickovic spoke with the media and expressed his excitement in being able to pull off a finish (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It was clear when he started dancing and ice skating that it was my job to finish that round and not let it go to the hands of the judges. I’m really happy that I did that.”

As far as his next move goes, “Serbian Steel” hopes to compete on another European card.

“I would like to stay busy. I don’t want a big layover. I would like to fight. I love European cards. I know there is three more cards toward the end of the year – in Poland, in Holland and in Scotland. Any of those cards I would really like to fight on.”

Latest MMA News

Bojan Velickovic

Bojan Velickovic on Finishing Nico Musoke: ‘I’m Really Happy That I Did That’

0
Bojan Velickovic's comeback victory over Nico Musoke is one he won't soon forget. Musoke looked to be up two rounds when a shot from Velickovic...
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira is Still Eyeing Featherweight Return

0
Despite being successful in his return to lightweight, Charles Oliveira wants to move back down. In his last outing, Oliveira submitted former Bellator lightweight champion...
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson on Fighting Al Iaquinta: ‘I Want Somebody That’s Worth it’

0
Sorry Al Iaquinta, but Tony Ferguson isn't taking your call. "El Cucuy" still awaits an opponent, but Iaquinta has tried ruffling some feathers recently. Ferguson...
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes on B.J. Penn: ‘I Wish he Would Find The Right Opponent’

0
Matt Hughes is against B.J. Penn allowing himself to get thrown to the wolves at this stage in his career. Despite a mixed martial arts...
Damir Hadzovic

Damir Hadzovic: ‘I’m Here For The Honor & Glory, Not The Belt’

0
Damir Hadzovic would rather leave the sport with a renowned legacy, than capture a title. Hadzovic is coming off a sensational third-round knockout victory over...
Claudia Gadelhavideo

Video: Claudia Gadelha Talks About MMA Changing Her Life, Having ‘Big Dreams’

0
Claudia Gadelha wants to give back to the sport that has changed her life. This Saturday night (June 3) at UFC 212, Gadelha will go...
Alexander Gustafssonvideo

Alexander Gustafsson: ‘I Have to Take Fights That Really Make Sense For me’

0
Alexander Gustafsson knows that at this stage in his career, he must make every fight count. "The Mauler" has put his body through the wringer,...
Volkan Oezdemirvideo

Volkan Oezdemir: ‘All I Have to do is Impose my Right Hand’

0
For Volkan Oezdemir, sometimes it's as simple as connecting. That was the case yesterday (May 28) inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. Oezdemir took...
Cat Zingano

Cat Zingano on Cris Cyborg Punching Angela Magana: ‘I Was Not Surprised’

0
Cat Zingano wasn't shocked to hear of Cris Cyborg popping Angela Magana in the mouth during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fighter Retreat. Zingano also...
Roxanne Modafferi

Roxanne Modafferi on TUF Season 26: ‘I Think I’ll Have an Advantage’

0
Roxanne Modafferi believes she has an edge over other competitors on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 26. Modafferi is coming off a third-round TKO victory...
Load more