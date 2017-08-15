Boxing Coach: McGregor is Lying About Giving Malignaggi a Concussion

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Boxing coach Angelo Reyes isn’t buying Conor McGregor’s story that he put a beating on Paulie Malignaggi in sparring.

Much has been made over the sparring footage where it appears McGregor knocks down Malignaggi. The “Magic Man” had said the knockdown was a trip. Another clip was released where “Notorious” blasted Malignaggi with a left hand and had him moving back to the ropes.

Malignaggi challenged Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White to release footage of the full sparring session unedited. McGregor fired back at Malignaggi saying he was concussed and as a result was being incoherent.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Reyes said he met up with Malignaggi after the session:

“When I saw Paulie, there was no indication it was a hard sparring session. In fact, it was the complete opposite.”

After the meetup, Reyes was convinced that McGregor didn’t rough up Malignaggi as much as he had claimed.

“Just don’t lie about it, Conor. Either say nothing, or say the truth. But don’t lie. You don’t have to go, ‘He was concussed.’ Dude, I was hanging out with him. If that’s what a fighter looks like (concussed). … In the boxing world, we don’t like liars.”

