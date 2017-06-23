Boxing Trainer Details Positives For McGregor Against Mayweather

Conor McGregor has another supporter in the boxing world going into his bout with Floyd Mayweather.

Boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) trainer Luiz Dorea recently told A.G. Fight that McGregor shouldn’t be counted out entirely in his bout with “Money” on Aug. 26 (via Flo Combat):

“Mayweather’s ability and experience makes us believe that [a McGregor knockout punch] won’t happen. [But] it’s not impossible, anything can happen. Mayweather’s advantage is that he can be effective in the beginning, since a long fight favors the more experienced.”

He then went on to list some positives in “Notorious'” favor.

“If McGregor doesn’t land a good shot in the first two rounds, I think Mayweather will win by knockout after the third round. McGregor is fearless, [but] I think he will have to adapt his style to boxing rounds, which are shorter, and he’ll have to improve his speed and move more. What helps is his weight and his strength. That is the positive side for him. But Mayweather has already fought with guys like that and did well.”