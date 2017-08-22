Boxing’s Ana Julaton Talks TUF 26 Tryout, Bellator MMA

By
Jay Anderson
-
Ana Julaton
Credit: ONE Championship

Pro boxer and mixed martial artist Ana Julaton didn’t make it onto The Ultimate Fighter 26 during tryouts for the show earlier this year. At least, not yet. Her tryout got her as far as being placed on the standby list, meaning if there’s an injury to a competitor on the show, she could yet make an appearance. That said, the fighter, who has competed for ONE Championship, saw a lot of positives in the experience.

Speaking to MMA Junkie Radio, Julaton (2-2 MMA) recalled that “it was just amazing to see the support for women. There was a lot of them out there. It wasn’t anything malicious or anything like that in terms of how women were interacting with each other, which was refreshing for me.”

“It was just nice to see a lot of very athletic powerful women, and it was just a room full of them trying out for the show” she added.

The thirty-seven year old IBA and WBO Super bantamweight title winner is currently looking to make her way back to MMA, where she hasn’t competed since 2015. It’s Bellator that is on the radar, a promotion that will allow her to continue her boxing career. “It will work out between boxing promoters – one being mine, Allan Tremblay – and Bellator. I’m just going to keep it at that” she told MMA Junkie.

That could make her the second notable female boxer snagged by Bellator MMA, after Heather Hardy joined the fold earlier this year.

