Deontay Wilder Thinks he Could ‘Tap Out’ Brock Lesnar in the UFC

WBC heavyweight champion of the world Deontay Wilder admits he is open to a fight with Brock Lesnar, going as far as to claim that he would submit the wrestling superstar in the octagon

Yes, really…

Wilder recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the prospect of a bout with the former UFC heavyweight champion, having brought up the subject previously. Despite having no known credentials in MMA, the unbeaten knockout artist is confident that he has the talent to cause a major upset against one of the most famous stars in the history of the promotion’s heavyweight division.

Hosts Maggie Gray and Robin Lundberg appeared to be taken aback by the boxer’s claims:

“I’m more just in shock cause you’re such a talented boxer,” Gray claimed.

“Well you know I’m also a talented fighter as well when it comes to UFC,” Wilder responded.

When asked if he would “knock him out or make him tap out” Wilder’s reply was “both”.

Despite Wilder’s confidence, a bout inside the Octagon against Lesnar would likely end spectacularly bad for him. The WBC heavyweight champion of the world is set to defend his strap against Luis Ortiz on Nov. 4 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, while Lesnar retired from MMA earlier this year and is unlikely to return to the promotion anytime soon.