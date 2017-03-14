UFC Fight Night London: Brad Pickett Career Retrospective (Video)

British MMA icon Brad Pickett will say goodbye to his fans after he faces the final opponent of his UFC career in Marlon Vera at UFC London this Saturday.

The trilby-donning Londoner is the consummate professional, and has been popular among fans of the UFC over the years with president Dana White even naming the “postcard cockney” as his personal favorite. At this weekend’s UFC Fight Night London, Pickett will have the opportunity to go out with a bang against Vera in his hometown.

The American Top Team member has a professional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) record of 38-25-13 but has managed just 3-7 in his last ten bouts. Despite confirming his retirement from fighting, “One Punch” has hopes of staying with the UFC in some other professional capacity and has also stated that he would like to found a “British Top Team” gym at some point in the future.

Pickett’s initial opponent [Henry Briones] pulled out of the fight for reasons which were not disclosed, marking the third time in which the Mexican has withdrawn from a fight with the Brit in less than 12 months. UFC officials were instructed to find a last-minute replacement by Pickett and recently announced that Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera had accepted the challenge at short notice.

UFC Fight Night London takes place on Saturday, March 18 at London’s O2 Arena.