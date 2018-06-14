Brad Pickett Unretires, Set to fight August 11th

Brad Pickett has come out of retirement and is set to make his return to competition for ACB (Absolute Championship Berkut) August 11th. The fight will not be a one-off as Pickett’s deal is reportedly for multiple fights.

Brad Pickett’s most recent fight was billed a retirement fight, which saw Pickett lose to Marlon Vera in March of 2017 at UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs. Anderson. That was Pickett’s third straight loss, and his sixth loss in seven fights.

Brad Pickett’s opponent has not been announced yet, but if Pickett has his way, he has a name in mind:

“I wanted to fight Takeya Mizugaki a few times in the UFC but it never materialized,” Pickett told MMAFighting.com. said Pickett. “He’s with ACB too so it seems like a good time to do it. He’s an older guy as well so I think it’s more on my playing field. I don’t need to fight some young kid. I don’t have a point to prove, I just want to be involved in a really good fight.”

Takeya Mizugaki is another UFC veteran, with an MMA record of 22-13-2 and has lost four of his last five bouts and is 1-2 in ACB.

What do you think about Brad Pickett’s decision to come out of retirement?