Brad Pickett Talks Past, Present and Future Ahead of Farewell Bout

Brad Pickett is a fighter known well and truly as a fan-favorite and will make his final appearance inside the Octagon in his hometown of London, England.

“One Punch” recently spoke to WHOATV about his past, present and future in MMA. Pickett’s fun loving style and humorous nature have won him many fans in MMA. The English fighter will wear his trademark braces and trilby hat when he makes his final hurrah at UFC London against Enrique Briones.

Brad Pickett goes into the bout with a record of 25-13, and recently saw Urijah Faber off in his retirement fight in Sacramento, where he lost via unanimous decision. Pickett’s record currently stands at 1-5 in his last six UFC fights.

UFC president Dana White has called Brad Pickett a favorite of his in the past. The Englishman addresses what made him who he is, and why he was admired for his style:

“I’m 38 now and it’s a really hard thing to do,” Pickett said to WHOATV. “I want to leave with a bit of dignity. You don’t get easy fights in the UFC. It’s a really tough sport. I want to leave the sport on my terms instead of the UFC saying ‘see you later’.”

Pickett has made it clear that his retirement will not spell the end for him in MMA, however: