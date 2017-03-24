UFC London: On The Fly – Brad Pickett Fight Night Video Bids Farewell to the British MMA Pioneer

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Brad Pickett had the honor of ending his MMA career in front of a home crowd at UFC Fight Night London on Saturday, March 18.

While the fairytale ending was lost upon his opponent Marlon Vera, the British MMA legend said goodbye to fans in the city where it all began. The UFC released their recent instalment of their “On the Fly” video series, which focuses on the last night of Pickett’s career.

While Pickett may have bid farewell to life as a fighter following the third round defeat to last minute replacement Marlon Vera at the O2 in London, “One Punch” is not exactly done with the sport. Pickett is certainly looking forward to passing down his knowledge and wisdom:

“THIS SPORT IS MY LIFE, I WOULD LOVE TO STAY INVOLVED IN THE SPORT,” PICKETT SAID. “ONE OF MY PASSIONS WOULD BE TO OPEN MY GYM IN SOUTH LONDON AND PASS MY KNOWLEDGE ONTO THE YOUNG, ASPIRING ATHLETES, AND ALSO, I LOVE THIS COMPANY SO I DON’T KNOW MAYBE IF I SPEAK TO THE RIGHT PEOPLE THERE’S SOMEWHERE FOR ME”.

Check out the full video above.

