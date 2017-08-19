Brad Pickett on KO Loss in Final Fight: ‘There is no Fairtytale Ending’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Image via official UFC YouTube page

Brad Pickett is reflecting on his loss to Marlon Vera, which was the final bout of his professional mixed martial arts career.

“One Punch” took on Vera back in March. Despite having success in the bout and looking like he could’ve been on his way to a decision win, Pickett was finished in the third round with a head kick and punches. It marked the end of “One Punch’s” career.

Pickett had decided before the bout took place that it was his time to leave. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” he said the knockout loss was proof that he needed to retire:

“For me, the outcome of the fight didn’t matter. It was the journey and the celebration of my career and what I’ve done, so I don’t think the outcome really mattered. It also shows that there is no fairytale ending, this is real life and MMA is real — as real as it gets. If this was WWE, I would have won, I would have got the fairytale ending, but it’s not. This is real. Life is tough sometimes and you just have to deal with that.”

“One Punch” ends his career with a 25-14 record.

