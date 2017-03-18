On the Fly: Fight Night London – Brad Pickett Fight Week (Video)

British MMA pioneer and Dana White’s favorite fighter, Brad Pickett, will say goodbye to fans following his last fight at UFC Fight Night 107 in London, England.

Pickett fights for the last time against Marlon Vera in front of his home fans. In a career which has seen “One Punch” amass a record of 38-25-17, the Englishman will be hoping to go out on a high following 13 years in the professional ranks.

“UFC on the Fly” catches up with a clearly emotional Brad Pickett, in the latest edition of the feature. Family, friends and teammates surround the popular fighter in his preparations for his last hurrah in the UFC. The fight will stream exclusively on UFC Fight Pass on Saturday 18 March.

You can watch the full video above.