Brad Tavares Explains Why he’s Impressed With UFC Performance Institute

Brad Tavares is a fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Performance Institute.

Tavares is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Thales Leites. The two fought earlier this month inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The middleweight scrap was part of the UFC 216 card.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Tavares discussed his time at the UFC Performance Institute and why he enjoys his time there:

“Those guys are very, very good at what they do. They’ll have regular things there because they also have the UFC front office people that come through, but they also make health-conscious type of meals for fighters. That place is amazing. I don’t get to get there for breakfast much, but after my morning workouts, I go there for lunch. I’ll eat and, if I’m still hungry, I’ll go get seconds. And then I’ll take something to go for later.”