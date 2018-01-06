Brad Tavares Offers to Be Michael Bisping’s ‘Retirement Fight’

Brad Tavares believes there is a great bout sitting there for the taking.

Tavares offered up himself as the opponent for Michael Bisping later this year. After a loss to Kelvin Gastelum, the former UFC champion confirmed that he would like to make his retirement fight at UFC Fight Night 127.

“What’s up Bisping,” Tavares posted on Twitter. “I know you’re looking for a fight in England. Respectfully, I would like to share the Octagon with you, and show the English fans how Hawaiians get down.”

What's up @bisping I know you're looking for a fight in England. Respectfully, I would like to share the octagon with you, and show the English fans how Hawaiians get down!!! @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) January 5, 2018

Tavares (16-4) has won 11 of his 15 Octagon bouts, including each of his last three overall.

Bisping (30-9) lost the UFC middleweight title in November to Georges St-Pierre and was finished a few weeks later by Gastelum.

UFC Fight Night 127 takes place March 17 from The O2 in London.