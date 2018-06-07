Brad Tavares Pulled From TUF 27 Finale Main Event

The card for the TUF 27 Finale has taken a big hit.

One half of the original main event has fallen out. It was revealed on Thursday (June 7, 2018) that Brad Tavares suffered a broken foot in training.

Thus, he has been forced out of his scheduled middleweight bout against Israel Adesanya in the main event of TUF 27 Finale.

UFC President Dana White broke the news to TMZ this morning. This would’ve been Tavares’ long-awaited opportunity to headline a UFC event.

“Brad Tavares, I don’t think anyone knows this yet, but Brad Tavares just this morning broke his foot,” White said (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “He’s out of that fight now with Israel. We’re looking to put somebody new in with this kid and I’m excited about him.”

White stated while he was in Chicago for UFC 225 fight week that the promotion is currently seeking a replacement for Tavares at the upcoming event.

He noted that Thiago “Marreta” Santos has offered to step in but that talks are still ongoing.



“Thiago Santos said he will accept the fight, but I’m still looking to still figure this thing out,” White said. “Injuries are killing me, man. Killing me.”

TUF 27 Finale is set to take place on Friday, July 6, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The promotion will be adding more bouts to the card in the coming weeks.

The Card

Israel Adesanya vs. TBA



TBA vs. TBA – “The Ultimate Fighter 27” lightweight tournament final



TBA vs. TBA – “The Ultimate Fighter 27” featherweight tournament final



Alessio Di Chirico vs. Julian Marquez



Barb Honchak vs. Roxanne Modafferi



Matt Bessette vs. Steven Peterson



Montana De La Rosa vs. Rachael Ostovich



Martin Bravo vs. Alex Caceres

Who do you want to see replace Tavares at this event? Sound off in the comment section below.