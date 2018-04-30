UFC Books Brad Tavares vs. Israel Adesanya For TUF 27 Finale

Brad Tavares and Israel Adesanya have nabbed a main event spot.

Today (April 30), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced a middleweight clash between Tavares and Adesanya. The bout will headline “The Ultimate Fighter” 27 Finale. It’ll take place inside the Pearl Theatre of the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6.

The card will be part of the UFC’s “International Fight Week.” TUF 27 Finale will be held one night before UFC 226. You can check out the UFC’s announcement below:

In his last outing, Tavares finished Krzysztof Jotko via third-round TKO. The victory extended Tavares’ winning streak to four. He hasn’t lost a bout since May 2015 to Robert Whittaker, who is now the UFC middleweight champion.

As for Adesanya, he recently earned a split decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Glendale. This was the first time in Adesanya’s professional mixed martial arts career where he went the distance. He’s won 12 of his bouts by way of knockout.

Adesanya currently doesn’t have a spot on the official UFC middleweight rankings, but a win over Tavares would change that. Tavares holds the 10th spot in the 185-pound division’s top 15.

Stick with MMANews.com for the latest updates on TUF 27 Finale as they become available. We’ll be providing fight announcements and other tidbits.

Give us your pick, Brad Tavares or Israel Adesanya?