Brandon Davis Tops Steven Peterson After Epic Brawl

Round 1:

Peterson tries to come out fast but Davis keeps him at bay nicely. Davis lands a nice combination and Peterson’s eye seems to be cut. Davis with another nice combination as he stuffs a takedown. A body kick lands for Peterson and Davis responds with a leg kick. A nice side kick to the body lands for Peterson. Each man landing nicely inside the pocket now. Some excellent head movement being shown by Davis. A kick is caught from Peterson by Davis and Davis lands a nice shot afterwards. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Peterson comes in on a failed takedown attempt and eats a knee on the way out. A right hand lands over the top for Davis. Some nice shots are landing for Davis now. After a scramble Peterson tries to take the back but is shaken off by Davis. Peterson goes for an armbar but Davis gets to his feet. A clinch war against the fence as each man exchanges dominant position. Not much action here. Peterson is able to get a takedown and is in half guard. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Davis eats a few shots but rips off a nice combination to get himself out of it. A nice combination lands for Peterson and Davis continues to move. Davis is still staying busy but what he lands isn’t doing much damage. A clean overhand right lands for Davis and he follows it up with a straight right. Peterson tries for a takedown but Davis drops to his knee and shoots right back up. A big knee lands for Davis and rocks Peterson bad. Davis blitzes but Peterson is still up and smiling. Now a slug fest ensues. Davis lands a head kick but Peterson is still up. Peterson tries to take the back with seconds left as the fight ends.

Official result: Brandon Davis def. Steven Peterson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-26)